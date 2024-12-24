Hamzat Ojediran is one of the several players looking to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria team

The former Debrecen defensive midfielder is currently experiencing one of his best runs of form with RC Lens

The 21-year-old combative midfielder recently aired his thoughts on what would be a dream to don the colours of the Nigerian team

The Super Eagles remain a major source of allure for many, and one player eager to represent Nigeria is midfielder Hamzat Ojediran.

The RC Lens star, currently enjoying one of the best runs of his career, recently expressed his ambition to wear the green and white of the Nigerian senior national team.

Hamzat Ojediran of Lens during the Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Lens at Stade de L'Abbe-Deschamps on December 14, 2024. Image: Hugo Pfeiffe.

Source: Getty Images

In a recent interview, the 21-year-old revealed that he is hoping for a call-up to the Super Eagles when they resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Speaking to the media, as captured by OwnGoalNigeria, Hamzat detailed:

“It has been worth it, and all I hope is that it gets better in the second half of the season, by the grace of God. No player doesn’t dream of representing his national team, and that’s my goal as well,” he said.

“I know I have to play more to earn it, and that’s my focus for the second half of the season. It will help me realise my dream of playing for Nigeria at the senior level,” he concluded.

While Hamzat is currently in fine form at club level, his journey at RC Lens hasn't always been smooth. Despite his impressive start to the current season, the 21-year-old was initially sidelined and frequently found himself playing for the B team under coach Will Still.

However, since November, Hamzat has been consistently included in the first team, signalling a potential turning point in his career.

Having contributed to one goal so far this campaign, according to data courtesy of Fotmob, Hamzat will be hoping that his standout performances with Lens—currently chasing UEFA Champions League qualification—catch the attention of the incoming coach of the Super Eagles.

The former Debrecen star, who previously represented Nigeria at the U-17 level, is not the only one eyeing a national team call-up, with former Arsenal star, Joseph Olowu, also hoping for a chance to represent the Super Eagles.

Ex-Arsenal star eyes Super Eagles call-up

Olowu, who continues to thrive with Doncaster Rovers, has expressed a strong desire to represent the Super Eagles.

The 25-year-old has maintained a close connection with the Nigerian team, and in 2019, it was reported that he visited the Nigeria U-20 team during the FIFA World Cup held in Poland.

Olowu, who also had a brief stint with Manchester United, recently found the back of the net in Doncaster's win over Tranmere Rovers.

The list of players declaring interest in representing the Super Eagles continues to grow by the day. While it’s impossible to predict who will earn a call-up, one thing is certain: whoever is tasked with selecting the squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers will face the difficult challenge of choosing players and leaving others out.

Troost-Ekong send message to Chelsea star

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, sent a message to Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo about the possibility of representing Nigeria.

The Al Kholood star hinted at the defender switching his international allegiance to represent the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng