The Nigerian Football Federation have received another open request to represent the country by a foreigner

NFF have been in the chase of foreign nationals to switch international allegiance and play for the Super Eagles

A Dutch-born and trained midfielder is the latest to openly call out the NFF about wanting to play for Nigeria

The Nigerian Football Federation have received another request from a foreign-born player ready to switch his international allegiance and play for Nigeria.

NFF’s efforts to get players of dual or multiple nationalities to switch international allegiance have intensified since the days of Amaju Pinnick as the federation's president.

Isaiah Ahmed applauds the fans after making his professional debut for SC Heerenveen against NAC Breda. Photo by Pieter van der Woude.

Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, and reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman are some of the recent successful examples of those who have transformed the team.

As noted by CAF Online, Lookman's ascension came over two years after he decided to represent the Super Eagles and starred at his first major tournament at AFCON 2023.

Ahmed ready to play for Nigeria

Dutch-born Curacao youth international Isaiah Ahmed has openly informed the NFF of his desire to switch his international allegiance and play for Nigeria.

“Recently, I made my debut at the highest level of Dutch football under my coach, Robin van Persie. It has always been my dream to represent Nigeria, and I am eager to have the opportunity to play for the Nigeria U-20 team,” he told Soccernet.ng.

He named three of his idols, including former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel and current captain Troost-Ekong, who also switched allegiance from the Netherlands to Nigeria.

“My all-time idol is John Obi Mikel because he plays the same positions as I do, and his qualities align with the type of player I am. My current idol is William Troost-Ekong because, like me, he grew up in the Netherlands and eventually chose to play for Nigeria. I really admire the way he leads the team; he is a true leader,” he said.

Ahmed is a versatile player who can fill in at central defence and defensive midfield, two positions the Nigerian national team have ageing stars who need replacement.

Ekong defends Alex Iwobi

Legit.ng previously reported that Troost-Ekong defended Alex Iwobi amid criticisms from Nigerians over his role in the national team as he struggles to replicate his club form.

Iwobi has been in flying form for Premier League club Fulham but is one of the players who receives the most sticks for the national team's failure at crucial moments.

