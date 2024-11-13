Tosin Adarabioyo is among the numerous players currently with the possibility of representing Nigeria.

The tall Chelsea central defender is also eligible to don the white and red of the England national team

Captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has sent a subtle message to the former Fulham star about representing Nigeria

Tosin Adarabioyo’s international future remains a topical issue of discussion, especially as the final international window of 2024 takes centre stage.

The Chelsea star, who boasts dual nationality, is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the Three Lions of England.

Adarabioyo, for his part, is yet to make any decision on his international future, despite representing England across several tiers of youth football.

In a recent interview captured by Making of Champions, former Fulham teammate, Alex Iwobi, hinted that the decision for Adarabioyo to represent Nigeria is solely in the hands of the Chelsea star.

Iwobi also suggested that the former Manchester City youngster may not be fully ready to commit to the Super Eagles.

However, amid the swirling talks surrounding Adarabioyo’s international allegiance, Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, has sent a subtle message to the Chelsea star about playing for the Super Eagles.

Troost-Ekong sends a message to Adarabioyo

In a recent interview, Troost-Ekong shared a message for Adarabioyo and other dual-nationality players who are still undecided about representing Nigeria.

“There are so many rewards in playing for Nigeria, not only from a game perspective,” Troost-Ekong said as captured by Soccernet.

“It means so much to play for the Super Eagles when you’re Nigerian, even if you were born outside the country because the people love football so much.”

He emphasised the unmatched connection with Nigerian fans, adding,

“It’s a different feeling than playing for the Netherlands or England. When the team does well, you see how much the fans celebrate the players. There’s no feeling like it. All the greatest moments in my career have been with the Nigerian national team.”

Adarabioyo has often embraced his Nigerian heritage, frequently sharing posts related to his roots on social media.

Kevin Akpoguma laments Eagles snub

Legit.ng also reported that Kevin Akpoguma lamented Super Eagles’ snub after failing to earn a national team call-up for over a year despite impressive performances for Hoffenheim.

The former Germany youth international opted to represent the three-time African champions in 2020 and has eight caps, the last of which came in September 2023.

