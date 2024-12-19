The Super Eagles of Nigeria team is currently graced with a flurry of players of dual nationality

However, it has to be stated that the Super Eagles have also missed out on several players of Nigerian descent

A report detailing the reasons why the West African nation missed out on the trio of Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, and other players has surfaced

The Super Eagles of Nigeria may currently be a hub for players of dual nationality, but it's equally important to highlight that the team has missed out on a number of talented individuals who could have proudly worn the green and white of the West African powerhouse.

In recent years, players like Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, and even the team captain, William Troost-Ekong, have chosen to represent Nigeria over their countries of birth.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria team missed out on Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise. Image: Harry Langer.

Source: Getty Images

However, it must also be noted that the Super Eagles have lost out on a few top-tier talents.

Among the most prominent players Nigeria has missed out on in recent years are Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise, and Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

However, a recent report detailing the reason why the Super Eagles missed out on these players has recently surfaced.

Why the Super Eagles missed out on Musiala, others

According to a recent report by OwnGoalNigeria, a member of the coaching staff under former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, provided insights into the reasons why the Nigerian team missed out on the highly sought-after German Bundesliga trio.

Regarding Jamal Musiala, the source detailed:

“Rohr wanted Musiala to play for Nigeria at 17, but by the time he turned 18, he was fast-tracked to the German national team as they had to fend off competition from England, who he had represented at the youth level.

I believe the appointment of Hansi Flick as Germany’s coach also played a significant role, as Flick was the one who gave him his breakthrough at Bayern,” the source explained.

The source also commented on Michael Olise’s case:

“As for Olise, he received his first call-up while playing for Reading in the English Championship. However, I must admit that we didn’t do enough to secure his commitment or adequately communicate our project.

Once he made the move to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, his perspective shifted.”

Speaking finally on Karim Adeyemi, the source stated:

“Adeyemi’s case is interesting because the same month we were tipped about his potential, Germany also invited him.

These were three different situations where things could have gone our way, but you can’t say Rohr didn’t try. It’s just that his efforts weren’t enough, and ultimately, you have to respect the players’ wishes and desires.”

Despite these setbacks, the Super Eagles have continued to attract high-calibre talents. Recently, several Nigeria-eligible stars have hinted at their willingness to represent the national team.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in one of its recent communiqués, reiterated its commitment to targeting players of Nigerian descent as part of its strategy to strengthen the national team.

Troost-Ekong sends message to Chelsea star

In another report by Legit.ng, Super Eagles captain, Troost-Ekong, sent a message to Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Al-Kholood centre-back emphasised that choosing to represent Nigeria remains one of the best decisions of his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng