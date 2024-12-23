Joseph Olowu remains one of several players who have in the past expressed interest in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria over England

The Arsenal academy graduate, however, is yet to receive a call-up to the Nigerian senior national team setup

The combative centre-back recently found the back of the net for his current club, Doncaster Rovers, in their clash against Tranmere Rovers

Former Arsenal defender, Joseph Olowu, showcased his quality once again by scoring in Doncaster Rovers' victory over Tranmere Rovers.

The 25-year-old, who has consistently expressed his desire to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria over England, headed home a Jay McGrath cross to give his side an early lead in the match.

Joseph Olowu and Callum Hudson-Odoi during an FA Youth Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium. Image: Kieran Galvin.

Source: Getty Images

Olowu who was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, is currently enjoying one of the most productive spells of his career, with three goal involvements in 17 appearances for his English League Two side, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

However, despite the elusive nature of a national team call-up, the centre-defender remains steadfast in his ambition to represent Nigeria. He even made headlines in 2019 when he travelled to Poland to support the Flying Eagles during the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The former Manchester United U23 player is also hopeful that his current form will catch the attention of the Super Eagles’ hierarchy.

Interestingly, Olowu is not alone in his desire to don the Nigerian jersey, as several others, including Arsenal youngster, Andre Harriman-Annous, have expressed their reasons for preferring to represent Nigeria over England.

Arsenal forward speaks on representing Nigeria

In an interview with The Sports After Party Podcast, the young Arsenal forward offered a subtle yet thought-provoking perspective on his international future.

"I haven’t decided yet. I haven’t been called up either," he admitted. "To be honest, at the youth level, you can play for whichever country you like; it doesn’t really matter."

He added, "I haven’t given much thought to the senior team yet, but I feel like so many people just assume it’s England.

The opportunities in England aren’t the same as those in Nigeria or Ghana. If more players chose to represent countries like Nigeria or Ghana, those teams could become incredibly strong."

Harriman-Annous highlighted the challenges of committing to England when there’s no clear pathway to the senior squad, using Arsenal academy graduate Eddie Nketiah as an example.

"When you look at Nketiah, he was one of the top U21 goalscorers for England while at Arsenal, but he’s still not in the first team.

So, what’s the point of being called up for England if you’re just going to remain in the U21s or U19s?" he questioned. "The most important thing is to consistently play for your country, whether that’s Nigeria, Ghana, or England."

Harriman-Annous' sentiments echo those of Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, who recently sent a strong message to players like Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo, emphasising the importance of representing Nigeria at the international level.

Obafemi Martins speaks on son’s international future

Legit.ng in another report detailed how former Super Eagles forward, Obafemi Martins, has spoken about the international future of his son.

The former Inter Milan star stated that he would be delighted to see his son represent the Nigerian national team.

