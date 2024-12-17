CAF Awards 2024: Tinubu Congratulates Lookman, Nnadozie, Super Falcons
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the outcome of the 2024 CAF which held at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco
- Tinubu congratulated Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons
- Lookman won the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year, Nnadozie is adjudged as the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award and Super Falcons clinched the Women’s National Team of the Year
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, on winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year.
Lookman was announced as the best African player at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, December 16.
Tinubu also commended the Super Falcons for clinching the Women’s National Team of the Year and Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.
The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956.
Tinubu said this CAF recognition will inspire other upcoming athletes to remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams.
‘‘These athletes embody the essential Nigerian Spirit. They signpost the best in us as a nation. Let no one ever write us off. I am incredibly proud of them.
‘‘Thank you for making Nigeria proud and keeping our flag flying.
‘‘Thank you for winning medals for Nigeria both at home and abroad. You will win more in the future,’’
Read more stories on CAF Awards:
- Super Eagles Captain Ekong Reacts As Ademola Lookman Wins CAF POTY Award
- Ademola Lookman Reacts in Yoruba After Winning 2024 CAF Player Award, Video
- CAF POTY: Super Eagles Star Ademola Lookman Rocks Agbada to Award Ceremony, Fans React
Lookman’s POTY Win Sets Two Historic Records for Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that Lookman was crowned the Men’s Player of the Year at the awards at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony.
The Super Eagles forward defeated four other contestants including Achraf Hakimi for the prestigious crown.
Lookman becomes the sixth Nigerian to be crowned the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award with his win.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.