President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the outcome of the 2024 CAF which held at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco

Tinubu congratulated Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons

Lookman won the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year, Nnadozie is adjudged as the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award and Super Falcons clinched the Women’s National Team of the Year

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, on winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year.

Lookman was announced as the best African player at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, December 16.

Tinubu also commended the Super Falcons for clinching the Women’s National Team of the Year and Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956.

Tinubu said this CAF recognition will inspire other upcoming athletes to remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams.

‘‘These athletes embody the essential Nigerian Spirit. They signpost the best in us as a nation. Let no one ever write us off. I am incredibly proud of them.

‘‘Thank you for making Nigeria proud and keeping our flag flying.

‘‘Thank you for winning medals for Nigeria both at home and abroad. You will win more in the future,’’

