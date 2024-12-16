Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

The Paris FC shot-stopper edged South Africa’s Andile Dlamini and Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi to the prize

The Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper clinched the award for the second year running after previously winning in 2023

Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2024.

The Paris FC stopper won the prize ahead of South Africa’s Andile Dlamini and Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi.

The award, which was presented at the lavish gala at the Palais des Congrès, marks the second consecutive year she has clinched the title.

Nnadozie had a stellar season in France, helping her side qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, as well as fighting for the French women’s league title.

Nnadozie, Oshoala heralds 2023 awards

In 2023, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was crowned the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year following a stellar season with Napoli. Nnadozie, alongside Asisat Oshoala, was named the Goalkeeper of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year, respectively.

The Barcelona Femení star won the Player of the Year award for the sixth time, while Nnadozie clinched the Goalkeeper of the Year award for the first time in her career.

According to CAF, the annual gala celebrates the continent’s outstanding performances in both club and international competitions, with winners earning the prestigious honour of being dubbed the best in their respective categories, as announced by CAF.

Nnadozie has continued the new season with impressive form, having already racked up seven clean sheets for her club, Paris FC.

