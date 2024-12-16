A delighted Ademola Lookman was quick to respond in Yoruba after winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award in Morocco.

The Nigerian international won the coveted prize ahead of four other players who were also nominated for it.

Lookman arrived at the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco, the venue of the 2024 CAF Awards in the native Agbada.

Ademola Lookman has won the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo: lindaikejiblogofficial.

Source: Instagram

He flaunted the green colours as he stepped out along with his family members, including his father and mother.

The special moment came right at the end of the event when FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the winner of the Player of the Year Award in the men's category.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe disclosed that coaches and captains of member countries had voted for the winners of all awards.

Infantino announced Lookman as the winner, and the Atalanta of Italy star stepped forward to receive the gong.

Reacting to the feat, Lookman greeted Nigerians in the Yoruba language. He said:

"Nigeria, ekaale. Mo ki gbogbo yin. Modupe. (Nigerians good evening. Thank you so much, I appreciate)."

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng