Ademola Looks dapper as he arrives at the Palais des Congres for the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony

The Nigerian international is a leading contender for the main award in the men's category at the event

Lookman will contend with Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi, Ronwen Williams and Simon Adingra for the CAF Player of the Year Award

Ademola Lookman has arrived at the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco, the venue of the 2024 CAF Awards.

The Nigerian international, who has been incredible for club and country in recent times, is a leading contender for the Player of the Year Award.

Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, and South Africa's Ronwen Williams are other nominees for the ultimate gong.

Lookman arrived at the event venue in the company of his family members, including his father and mother.

The arena took an electric turn as the Lookmans made their way into the main auditorium shortly before the start of the event.

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng