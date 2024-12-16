CAF POTY: Super Eagles Star Ademola Lookman Rocks Agbada to Award Ceremony, Fans React
- Ademola Looks dapper as he arrives at the Palais des Congres for the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony
- The Nigerian international is a leading contender for the main award in the men's category at the event
- Lookman will contend with Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi, Ronwen Williams and Simon Adingra for the CAF Player of the Year Award
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Ademola Lookman has arrived at the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco, the venue of the 2024 CAF Awards.
The Nigerian international, who has been incredible for club and country in recent times, is a leading contender for the Player of the Year Award.
Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, and South Africa's Ronwen Williams are other nominees for the ultimate gong.
Lookman arrived at the event venue in the company of his family members, including his father and mother.
The arena took an electric turn as the Lookmans made their way into the main auditorium shortly before the start of the event.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions within Nigeria. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng