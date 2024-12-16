Ademola Lookman has been crowned the Men’s Player of the Year at the awards at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony

The Super Eagles forward defeated four other contestants including Achraf Hakimi for the prestigious crown

Lookman becomes the sixth Nigerian to be crowned the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award with his win

Ademola Lookman has been named Africa’s Men Player of the Year for the first time in his career at the 2024 CAF Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco after a superb season for Nigeria and Atalanta.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles forward was crowned Africa’s best ahead of Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Serhou Guirrasy, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra and South Africa’s Ronwen Willams.

Ademola Lookman has been crowned CAF Men's Player of the Year for 2024. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman was instrumental to Atalanta’s success in 2024, guiding the Italian club to win the Europa League after netting a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

According to ESPN Africa, The Atalanta forward succeeds fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen as the winner of the prestigious award, which was first handed out officially by CAF in 1992.

Lookman scored 17 goals and contributed 10 assists in 45 games across all competitions for Atalanta in the 2023-24 season.

Lookman’s win sets two major records

Meanwhile, Nigeria officially became the nation with the most winners of the CAF Player of the Year award following Lookman’s latest victory at the awards ceremony on Monday night.

The 27-year-old forward became the sixth Nigerian to win the award while claiming Nigeria’s seventh victory in the award category, the most by any nation in the history of the awards.

Nigeria also became the only country to win the CAF Player of the Year Award in two consecutive years on three occasions, with different players following Lookman’s win.

Lookman dazzles in green agbada at CAF Awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman arrived at the venue for the 2024 CAF Awards in style, adorning a green traditional attire popularly called Agbada in Nigeria.

The Atalanta forward was the overwhelming favourite to win the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year award after being named among five finalists.

Lookman was instrumental to Nigeria and Atalanta’s success and it was therefore no surprise when he was announced as the winner of the biggest prize on the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng