Ademola Lookman has been named the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year.

The Nigerian forward edged out fierce competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, South Africa’s Ronwen Williams, and Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra to claim the prestigious honour.

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman celebrates victory during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 final match between Atalanta BC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Dublin Arena. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Widely tipped as the favourite, Lookman becomes only the sixth Nigerian in history to win the coveted award, joining an elite group that includes Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and most recently, Victor Osimhen (2023).

Notably, Lookman was also the sole African nominee for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, further cementing his status as one of the continent's finest players.

The forward played a pivotal role in leading Atalanta to their first major title in nearly 70 years and has carried his impressive form into the current season.

With 16 goal contributions in 19 appearances so far, according to FotMob, Lookman continues to shine as one of Europe’s best forwards so far this season.

Previous winner of the award

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, was crowned the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year, following a stellar season with Napoli.

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in the club’s league title triumph and also clinched the Serie A Golden Boot.

In the women’s category, former Barcelona Femení star Asisat Oshoala received top honours, further solidifying her status as a legend of African football.

According to CAF, the awards celebrate outstanding performances in both club and international competitions, with winners earning the prestigious title of CAF African Player of the Year in their respective categories.

Lookman storms CAF awards with Agbada

In a previous report, Legit.ng highlighted that Lookman attended the CAF Awards dressed in Nigeria’s traditional attire, the Agbada.

The 27-year-old proudly donned a striking green Agbada, showcasing his deep connection to his Nigerian heritage. His outfit, worn with style and confidence, drew widespread attention and sparked endless reactions from fans across social media.

Lookman also turned heads with his fashion choice at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he opted for an elegant and sophisticated suit.

Source: Legit.ng