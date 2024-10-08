Ademola Lookman remains a significant subject of transfer interest as the winter window draws near

The Nigerian forward was recently nominated for the prestigious 2024 France Football Ballon d'Or award

A recent report detailing that Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in the marquee Nigerian forward has surfaced

Ademola Lookman could still be well on the move in the winter transfer window amid recent reports linking him away from Atalanta.

The Nigerian forward, who lit up the scenes with the Italian Serie A outfit, has seen his name linked with the possibility of joining several clubs, including those in the English Premier League and beyond.

Paris Saint-Germain was one of the several clubs linked with the possibility of signing Lookman; however, a deal fell through.

Nonetheless, amid the forward's impressive start to the new season, a recently surfaced report has detailed that the Parisian club has reignited their interest in signing the Nigerian.

PSG reignite interest in Lookman

According to a report from Punch Sport, the Ligue 1 club is seeking to sign a new attacker in the upcoming winter transfer window. This need for an attacker has become increasingly urgent, particularly due to the underwhelming form of the club's recent forwards.

Luis Enrique's side has struggled to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappé's departure, and signing Lookman could provide much-needed cover.

As reported by Fichajes, a deal for Lookman is expected to cost around €75 million.

The forward, who was recently nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, was anticipated to leave Atalanta during the summer and was largely excused from the club's training to finalise his exit.

Currently, Lookman is with the Nigerian national team, where he is expected to play a crucial role in the country's qualification fixtures for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Libya.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination

Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to his Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award last month.

The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list, the only African male footballer to make this year's shortlist after an impressive season in Bergamo.

