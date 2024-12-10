Ademola Lookman is gearing up for a tough Champions League encounter against Real Madrid

Atalanta are seeking a famous victory over the reigning Champions League winners who are desperate for a win

Real Madrid are presently without a win in three consecutive games in the Champions League this season

Ademola Lookman has admitted Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash versus Real Madrid will be a difficult test for Gian Piero Gasperini’s men on Tuesday, December 10.

The Italian outfit are yet to lose a game in five outings in the competition this season but they face their biggest test yet when they host Carlo Ancelotti’s men who are desperate for a win.

Ademola Lookman says Atalanta will give their best to earn a historic victory against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Piero Cruciatti.

Source: Getty Images

According to UEFA, Real Madrid has lost three of their first five matches in the competition and they run the risk of not qualifying to the Round of 16 as they are presently placed in 24th position in the team’s standings.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are comfortable in the standings as they are placed in fifth position with 11 points and are in the automatic qualifying spot.

Real Madrid clash is difficult explains Lookman

Meanwhile, Atalanta star player, Lookman has confessed the game against Real Madrid will be their biggest test so far this season despite Los Blancos’ struggles in the competition.

"It will be a very difficult match for us tomorrow."

"We will be very focused on how to set up the match. Tomorrow will be an additional challenge for us, what we have done in the past belongs to the past, tomorrow we will have the opportunity to give our best," Lookman was quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

Lookman also identified Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid’s biggest threat up front despite posing other superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

"He is a player who plays good football, he is a top player."

"Real have many phenomenal players, but they have a group, a team. We too will have to demonstrate our qualities."

EPL giants enter race for Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are the latest English Premier League club that has been credited with an interest in signing Lookman in next summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners are eager to strengthen their attack and have identified the 27-year-old winger as a key target following his impressive performances in the last 12 months for Atalanta.

Lookman’s success in Italy has sparked numerous clubs to look towards his direction with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United also rumoured to be interested in signing him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng