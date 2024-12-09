Victor Osimhen scored a penalty in the first half to help Galatasaray beat Sivasspor away from home on Sunday

Osimhen set a new record for a Galatasaray player with the goal as he continues his impressive performances

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface heaped praise on his compatriot on Instagram after his penalty goal

Victor Boniface is a fan of Victor Osimhen and doesn't hide it every time as he heaps praise on the Galatasaray forward after his performance in the win against Sivasspor.

Osimhen’s penalty in the additional minutes of the first half eventually turned out to be the difference between the two sides after the home team had a late fightback.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Sivasspor. Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin.

He set a new record for Galatasaray with the goal, becoming the first player to score or assist for the Turkish champions in his first eight games for the club with 10 goals and assists.

His tally for the champions stands at 15 goals and assists in the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League despite playing only 12 games, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Victor Boniface praises Osimhen

Osimhen continues to receive praise from all and sundry in the Turkish media, but most importantly, he is appreciated in Nigeria by the media and his colleagues.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Boniface shared Osimhen's post on his Instagram story and captioned it “highest”, applauding the forward for yet another impressive performance for Galatasaray.

Boniface has spoken well of Osimhen on many occasions, acknowledging him as a senior colleague, and the two enjoy a great relationship on and off social media.

Boniface teases Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Boniface teased Osimhen on Instagram by congratulating his compatriot, claiming he recently bought a new private jet.

The Turkish Super Lig forward reacted to the post hilariously, telling the Germany-based star to exercise some patience and that his jet is also on its way for delivery.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen sent a message to Boniface after the 23-year-old fired blank for the Super Eagles during the AFCON 2025 qualifier match against Libya.

Osimhen, who missed the October international break due to injury, encouraged Boniface, who is still waiting for his first international goal.

