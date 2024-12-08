Victor Osimhen Sets New Galatasaray Record After Scoring Against Sivasspor

Victor Osimhen has set a new Galatasaray record after scoring in their 3-2 win over Sivasspor on Sunday

The Nigerian international has now scored ten goals for the Turkish club since his loan move from Napoli

He won a penalty in the highly entertaining encounter inside the packed over 27,000-capacity Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen continued with his incredible form for Galatasaray this season, netting in their win against Sivasspor.

The 25-year-old continued with his goal-scoring prowess for Galatasaray, scoring in a dramatic 3-2 victory in the Turkish Super Lig game at the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium.

Drama started as early as the 15th minute when Galatasaray defender Metehan Baltacı was sent off after a VAR review overturned the referee's initial yellow card decision.

Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet as Galatasaray defeated Sivasspor 3-2. Photo: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The home side then took advantage, with Garry Rodrigues opening the scoring in the 25th minute of the encounter.

It was 1-1 in the 36th minute courtesy of a fine finish by Yunus Akgun.

Afrik Foot reports that Victor Osimhen was brought down in the dangerous area during the first-half stoppage time, and the Nigerian international made no mistake from the spot when he rifled into the top corner to make it 2-1.

Osimhen sets new Galatasaray record

Following the strike, the Nigerian star became Galatasaray's first player to score or register an assist in 8 of his first 9 league games since 2014-15.

In the second half, the Yellow-Reds extended their lead when Baris Alper Yilmaz scored, with just eight minutes into the restart.

The Turkish international received a brilliant pass from Akgun, navigating his way past an opponent before slotting into the net.

Galatasaray battled hard to protect their two-goal lead, but Sivasspor's Bekir Boke pulled one back in stoppage time as it ended 2-3 with the away side returning to the RAMs Park with all three points.

Napoli boss speaks on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng earlier reported that the forward could leave Galatasaray this January.

Osimhen is currently impressing on loan at Galatasaray, having joined the club on a season-long loan from Napoli after the European transfer market closed and Napoli froze him out.

Source: Legit.ng