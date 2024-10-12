Victor Boniface led the line for the Super Eagles in their AFCON 2025 qualifier victory over Libya

The striker, who deputised for the injured Victor Osimhen, failed to score despite playing 74 minutes

Osimhen has sent a message of support to the Bayer Leverkusen star after drawing blank yet again

Victor Osimhen has sent a message to Victor Boniface after the Bayer Leverkusen striker continued his goal drought in the Super Eagles’ win over Libya.

Osimhen was not invited to the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Libya, as he is nursing a muscle injury sustained at Galatasaray.

Victor Boniface is still looking for his first Super Eagles goal. Photo from @boniface_jrn.

Source: Twitter

Boniface was given the chance to lead the line ahead of other strikers, Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho, but failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru rescued the Super Eagles with a late goal in the 87th minute to secure three points ahead of the second leg at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Victor Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Boniface made his Super Eagles debut in September 2023 and has yet to score for the team despite having a brilliant year on the pitch for his club, Bayer Leverkusen.

He has come under criticism from Nigerians, but compatriot Osimhen has sent a message of encouragement to the German-based forward after another poor outing against Libya.

“No shaking my guy, e go come and when e finally come, e no to stop,” the Galatasaray star wrote on his Instagram story.

As noted by Punch, Osimhen could be part of the squad for the next international break in November after announcing he is close to returning from his injury.

Boniface speaks about replacing Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface downplayed the pressure of replacing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who was not invited due to a muscle injury.

The Germany-based forward eased himself of the pressure but claimed he was not the only striker called up, and what was more important was the three points.

Eguavoen shares plan for Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen shared his plan for Victor Boniface after the striker failed to score for the Super Eagles again in the AFCON qualifier win over Libya.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was preferred to start in the absence of Victor Osimhen, who was not invited due to a muscle injury he suffered during Galatasaray's draw against Kasimpasa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng