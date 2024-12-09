Victor Osimhen scored a penalty during Galatasaray's 3-2 away win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super League

Osimhen continued his impressive goalscoring run since joining the club on a season-long loan from Napoli

A Turkish commentator has praised the Nigerian, highlighting what makes him different since he moved to Turkiye

Victor Osimhen has earned praise from a Turkish commentator, and it appeared to be inspired in a way a South Western Nigerian would have said about the striker.

Osimhen has been lighting up the Turkish Super League since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A club Napoli in September.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his teammates after scoring a penalty for Galatasaray. Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has scored seven goals and three assists in the league, adding a further three goals and two assists in the UEFA Europa League.

Turkish commentator praises Osimhen

Osimhen scored a penalty deep into the additional minutes of the first half during Gala's 3-2 away win over Sivasspor to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Turkish commentator Serhat Ulueren singled out Osimhen for praise after the match but slammed his strike partner Michy Batshuayi after the champions nearly threw away the win.

"Yunus Akgün and Barış Alper Yılmaz showed that they are still in form. Victor Osimhen wants it so much, it seems he didn't come here to sleep,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

The phrase used for Osimhen bears semblance to the popular Yoruba phrase “mí ò gbé ẹní wá,” which translates to “I didn't come here with a mat” and is said about anyone who is swift at what they do.

Osimhen set a new record with his goal yesterday, becoming the first Galatasaray player to score or assist in eight of his first nine league games for the club.

Buruk shares update on Osimhen's deal

Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk shared update on Osimhen as Galatasaray continue to work behind the scenes to secure him on a permanent basis.

An inside source quoted the manager's words, hinting at a breakthrough in the deal, subject to the player approving the transfer.

Source: Legit.ng