Argentine striker Mauro Icardi was stretchered off during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur

The Turkish club confirmed the forward has suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury

This definitely will have an effect on the decision on Victor Osimhen's future, who is on loan at the club

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray and Napoli have a big decision on their hands after the unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament rupture injury suffered by Mauro Icardi.

Osimhen is on a season-long loan from Napoli to the Turkish giants, and there are rumours about whether he will serve the full term of his loan or exit in the January transfer window.

Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi celebrating with the fans after the away win over Antalyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

The Lions have begun the process of signing the Super Eagles star permanently but face opposition from top European clubs, including Premier League club Chelsea.

Whatever decision has to be taken over his future will now take a new twist as the Turkish champions will be unwilling to let him go after losing Icardi to a long-term injury.

How Icardi's injury affects Osimhen

As noted by Evening Standard, there is a break clause that allows him to leave if one of the 10 top European clubs listed in the deal makes an offer in January, and Gala will receive a fee.

Chelsea, which was locked in negotiations with Osimhen until the end of the summer deadline day, have been making moves in the background to get him in the winter.

The Turkish champions denied there was such a clause in the deal and would like to keep the Nigerian, who has become a fan favourite in Istanbul, until the end of the season.

Osimhen confirmed to Nexus he will leave Istanbul at the end of the season, after which conversations would be had over his next destination, which could be anywhere.

Regardless of what Osimhen thinks or plans, he cannot leave the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in January, particularly with the love the fans have shown him in his short time.

His release clause is €75 million, but it will not be enough to make him leave, with Michy Batshuayi being the only other recognised striker at Okan Buruk’s disposal.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan will have to wait till the summer of 2025 if their interest in the Nigerian will materialise.

Osimhen sends message to Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Icardi after his partner in crime suffered a season-ending injury during the Europa League match against Tottenham.

The Nigerian took to his social media page and sent a message of support to the Argentine striker, who faces the rest of the season out on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

