Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray Teammate Shares Same Target as Reigning CAF POTY
- Victor Osimhen is having an impressive time during his season-long loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray
- He shared his season target for the club after confirming he will not leave Istanbul in January despite a break clause
- His teammate and Hungarian attacker Roland Sallai shares the same objective as the Super Eagles forward
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Victor Osimhen may have found a new partner at Galatasaray following Mauro Icardi’s injury after his season objectives for the club aligned with that of his teammate.
Osimhen is enjoying his time at Galatasaray after joining the club on a season-long loan move from Napoli after failing to secure a permanent transfer away from the Serie A club.
As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 14 goal contributions in 12 games in the Super League and UEFA Europa League, making him the team's top scorer this season.
Sallai agrees with Osimhen’s target
Hungarian attacker Roland Sallai, who joined Galatasaray at the same time as Osimhen but has limited playing time due to competition in Okan Buruk's team, has shared his goals for the season.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He disclosed his objectives after scoring his first goal for the club, assisted by Osimhen in the 2-2 draw against Eyupspor at the RAMS Park on Sunday.
“When I first came to Galatasaray, I said I wanted to win the Europa League,” he told Fanatik. “When I look at my team now, I believe we have a very strong chance to win it.
“Of course, we have to continue to work hard. We need to continue to win without losing concentration and by staying focused.”
The record Turkish Super League champions have not won a European trophy since beating Arsenal to win the UEFA Cup (now UEFA Europa League) in the 1999/00 season.
Osimhen makes bold promise
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen promised Galatasaray fans that he would bring them the Europa League trophy at the end of the season as they remain unbeaten in the group stage.
The Super Eagles forward scored against AZ Alkmaar to rescue a point for the Istanbul giants and helped them maintain their unbeaten start to the competition.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com