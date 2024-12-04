Victor Osimhen is having an impressive time during his season-long loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray

He shared his season target for the club after confirming he will not leave Istanbul in January despite a break clause

His teammate and Hungarian attacker Roland Sallai shares the same objective as the Super Eagles forward

Victor Osimhen may have found a new partner at Galatasaray following Mauro Icardi’s injury after his season objectives for the club aligned with that of his teammate.

Osimhen is enjoying his time at Galatasaray after joining the club on a season-long loan move from Napoli after failing to secure a permanent transfer away from the Serie A club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Roland Sallai after the Hungarian scored Galatasaray's second goal against Eyupspor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 14 goal contributions in 12 games in the Super League and UEFA Europa League, making him the team's top scorer this season.

Sallai agrees with Osimhen’s target

Hungarian attacker Roland Sallai, who joined Galatasaray at the same time as Osimhen but has limited playing time due to competition in Okan Buruk's team, has shared his goals for the season.

He disclosed his objectives after scoring his first goal for the club, assisted by Osimhen in the 2-2 draw against Eyupspor at the RAMS Park on Sunday.

“When I first came to Galatasaray, I said I wanted to win the Europa League,” he told Fanatik. “When I look at my team now, I believe we have a very strong chance to win it.

“Of course, we have to continue to work hard. We need to continue to win without losing concentration and by staying focused.”

The record Turkish Super League champions have not won a European trophy since beating Arsenal to win the UEFA Cup (now UEFA Europa League) in the 1999/00 season.

Osimhen makes bold promise

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen promised Galatasaray fans that he would bring them the Europa League trophy at the end of the season as they remain unbeaten in the group stage.

The Super Eagles forward scored against AZ Alkmaar to rescue a point for the Istanbul giants and helped them maintain their unbeaten start to the competition.

Source: Legit.ng