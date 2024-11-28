Victor Osimhen will take on most of Galatasaray’s goalscoring responsibilities at least until January

His striker partner Mauro Icardi suffered an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury against Tottenham

The Turkish champions have identified a partner for him in January, with Icardi out for the rest of the season

Victor Osimhen will continue shouldering the responsibility of Galatasaray's goalscoring alone at least until January, with the club planning to sign a new striker.

Osimhen and Mauro Icardi enjoyed a deadly partnership until the Argentine striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League.

He was ruled out of the season with a recovery period of seven months and the Super Eagles forward has been starting as a lone striker in Okan Buruk’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Galatasaray eye Marcus Rashford

One of the factors Buruk used to convince Osimhen to join Galatasaray was that he would play with two forwards up top, a system he hasn't used since Icardi’s injury.

The manager has only paired Osimhen and Michy Batshuayi for 45 minutes in their last game against Bodrumspor, with the former Chelsea striker spending more time on the bench.

According to Fanatik, the Turkish champions have identified Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for Icardi and a partner for Osimhen.

The England international has been under criticism from United fans for his inconsistent performances not commensurate with his earnings, and the club could listen to offers for him.

However, he could cost in the same region of transfer fee as Osimhen and has a higher salary than the Nigerian, which could make him unreachable for Galatasaray.

The Lions have also stepped up their pursuit of a permanent replacement, but according to Spanish Todofichajes, the Italian club are uninterested in selling him to Turkey and would prefer to sell to Chelsea.

Ex Turkish star courts controversy

Legit.ng reported that an ex-Turk player courted controversy after claiming there was a rift between Osimhen and Icardi despite their great on-pitch relationship.

Former Besiktas and Fenerbahce star Selim Soydan claimed the Argentine striker is jealous of the Super Eagles forward with the love he receives from Rams Park fans.

