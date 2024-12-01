Victor Osimhen formed a deadly strike partnership with Mauro Icardi on arrival at Galatasaray on loan

The Argentine striker is unfortunately out of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture

Galatasaray have identified potential targets, including a Nigerian striker playing in the German league

Victor Osimhen has played mainly as a lone striker since Mauro Icardi's season-ending ACL injury, but that won't be for long, with Galatasaray already eyeing a new partner.

Osimhen hit the ground running immediately after he arrived at Galatasaray from Napoli on a season-long loan, and it took no time before he became a fan favourite in Turkey.

Victor Osimhen playing for Galatasaray against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by ProShots.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has contributed to 13 goals in 11 games, including eight goals and five assists across the Turkish Super Lig and UEFA Europa League.

Galatasaray eye new partner for Osimhen

Osimhen and Icardi formed a great on-pitch relationship before the Argentine’s unfortunate ACL injury two weeks ago against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigerian forward has played mainly as a lone striker since then or paired up top with Dries Mertens or Michy Batshuayi, but they are different from playing with Icardi.

Gala have been eyeing multiple players as a new partner for the Napoli star, and according to Turkish journalist Eyup Yildiz, one of their targets is a Super Eagles forward playing for Bayer Leverkusen Nathan Tella.

The England-born forward has struggled for playing time under Xabi Alonso this season and is considering his future elsewhere in search of playing time.

Osimhen promises Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen made a bold promise to Galatasaray fans after his recent performances early into his season-long loan move at the RAMS Park.

The Lions are favourites to retain their Turkish Super Lig crown, but the Nigerian forward aims to deliver a trophy they have yet to win since the 1999/2000 season.

Tella laments Super Eagles' snub

Legit.ng also reported that Tella is eyeing Super Eagles return, having not played for the country in over a year since his debut against Rwanda in September 2023.

The Bayer Leverkusen star admitted that his lack of playing time at the club cost him his national team place and is looking out for regular minutes to return to the team.

Source: Legit.ng