The Libyan national team will not participate in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Mediterranean Knights played a goalless draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) have accepted their case and will open a hearing

Libya are taking another route to fight their case after they missed out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on the final matchday in Group D.

The Mediterranean Knights failed to beat Benin Republic at the Tripoli International Stadium, missing out on the chance to play their first AFCON since 2012.

Libyan players training before their 0-0 draw against Benin Republic. Photo from Libyan FF.

Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic held on for a point in Tripoli and clinched the ticket despite Rwanda upsetting Nigeria with a 2-1 win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Libyan Football Federation has an ongoing case against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after its verdict on the airport saga last month.

CAS accepts Libya's appeal

According to BSN Sports, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), sitting in Lausanne, Switzerland, has accepted the Libyans' appeal and will have a hearing into the case.

CAS reportedly confirmed that it had received the petition from the Libyan FF after CAF docked it three points and three goals with an additional fine of USD 50,000.

The AFCON qualifiers are over, with Nigeria and Benin Republic qualifying from Group D, while Libya and Rwanda will watch the tournament in Morocco from home.

If CAS overruled CAF’s ruling, it is unlikely to affect Nigeria even if the points are deducted, with no international break till March next year.

As noted by BBC Sports, the Libyan FF submitted an appeal to CAF during the window allowed, but no information has been provided by the African football governing body.

Rohr slams CAF after arriving in Libya

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr called out CAF after arriving at Libyan airport with his Benin Republic players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The German head coach claimed he is surprised that CAF could allow the North Africans to host a match at home after the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal a month ago.

