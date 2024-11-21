Libya struck again after holding Benin Republic's national team hostage before attacking them

The Cheetahs secured a 0-0 draw at the Tripoli International Stadium to qualify for AFCON 2025

The Beninese government confirmed it has instructed all relevant bodies to take reparatory action

Libya could be in trouble again after the Beninese government began steps towards reparatory action after the team's hostage ordeal at the Libyan stadium and airport

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic battled hard and secured a 0-0 draw against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in Tripoli to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Benin Republic players celebrating in the dressing room after qualifying for AFCON 2025.

Source: Twitter

Reports from the Beninoise media claimed the team's players and staff were attacked after the match, and a Libyan policeman assaulted head coach Gernot Rohr.

These unacceptable actions come after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) heavily sanctioned the Libyan Football Federation after holding the Super Eagles hostage last month.

Benin institute actions against Libya

As seen in a video shared on social media by Canal+, Rohr confirmed the incident at Tripoli International Stadium, with his face visibly hurt from the assault, which happened after the team were locked in the dressing room for over an hour.

The Benin Republic government are not taking kindly to these actions from the Libyans and have put aside their celebrations to assess the necessary steps.

Beninese government spokesperson Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji confirmed that the government had instructed all relevant bodies to act in the appropriate quarters.

“From Monday itself, the protests were formulated in accordance with the rules of the art by the Beninese state. The Minister of Foreign Affairs acted where he should act,” he said.

“The Minister of Sports and the President of the Beninese Football Federation have been instructed to take the necessary actions at the level of the umbrella bodies. We will ensure that the interests of our national team are defended.”

There were calls for Libya to be banned from hosting home games in the country after the Super Eagles' airport hostage ordeal, and that could be pronounced after their recent hostility towards Benin.

Rohr slams CAF after arriving in Libya

Legit.ng previously reported that Gernot Rohr called out CAF after arriving at Libyan airport with his Benin Republic players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The German head coach claimed he is surprised that CAF could allow the North Africans to host a match at home after the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal a month ago.

