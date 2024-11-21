Benin Government Release Strong Statement After Team’s Hostage Ordeal at Libyan Airport
- Libya struck again after holding Benin Republic's national team hostage before attacking them
- The Cheetahs secured a 0-0 draw at the Tripoli International Stadium to qualify for AFCON 2025
- The Beninese government confirmed it has instructed all relevant bodies to take reparatory action
Libya could be in trouble again after the Beninese government began steps towards reparatory action after the team's hostage ordeal at the Libyan stadium and airport
The Cheetahs of Benin Republic battled hard and secured a 0-0 draw against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in Tripoli to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Reports from the Beninoise media claimed the team's players and staff were attacked after the match, and a Libyan policeman assaulted head coach Gernot Rohr.
These unacceptable actions come after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) heavily sanctioned the Libyan Football Federation after holding the Super Eagles hostage last month.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
Benin institute actions against Libya
As seen in a video shared on social media by Canal+, Rohr confirmed the incident at Tripoli International Stadium, with his face visibly hurt from the assault, which happened after the team were locked in the dressing room for over an hour.
The Benin Republic government are not taking kindly to these actions from the Libyans and have put aside their celebrations to assess the necessary steps.
Beninese government spokesperson Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji confirmed that the government had instructed all relevant bodies to act in the appropriate quarters.
“From Monday itself, the protests were formulated in accordance with the rules of the art by the Beninese state. The Minister of Foreign Affairs acted where he should act,” he said.
“The Minister of Sports and the President of the Beninese Football Federation have been instructed to take the necessary actions at the level of the umbrella bodies. We will ensure that the interests of our national team are defended.”
Gernot Rohr details Benin Republic’s unpleasant airport incident in Libya after AFCON 2025 qualification
There were calls for Libya to be banned from hosting home games in the country after the Super Eagles' airport hostage ordeal, and that could be pronounced after their recent hostility towards Benin.
Rohr slams CAF after arriving in Libya
Legit.ng previously reported that Gernot Rohr called out CAF after arriving at Libyan airport with his Benin Republic players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier match.
The German head coach claimed he is surprised that CAF could allow the North Africans to host a match at home after the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal a month ago.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com