The Super Eagles of Nigeria wrapped up their AFCON 2025 qualifier campaign in a disappointing way

Nigeria capitulated and conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has explained why his former team lost at home on the final day

The Super Eagles of Nigeria ended their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign embarrassingly, and former coach Gernot Rohr thinks he knows why.

Nigeria conceded two late goals to lose to Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo in the final game of the qualifying series.

Super Eagles stars pose for team photo before their 1-1 draw against Benin Republic. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF noted that the result nearly impacted Benin Republic’s chances, as it could have meant they missed out on the tournament if Libya had scored a goal.

Nigeria and Benin went through to the tournament in Morocco while Rwanda agonisingly missed out due to goal difference and head to head record against the Cheetahs.

Rohr speaks on Nigeria's loss

Benin Republic coach and former manager of the Nigerian national team Gernot Rohr has claimed to know why the three-time African champions lost in Uyo.

“I know this team well from having coached them. They sometimes tend to take their foot off the gas when they think they have qualified,” he said in a live session with Canal+.

“This can give their opponents the opportunity to spring a surprise, as was the case with Rwanda. Fortunately, we beat Rwanda 3-0 at home, which made the difference.”

Nigerians share the same opinion as the German manager, claiming their national team players turned up poorly because they had nothing to play for.

Rohr was attacked in Libya by a policeman hours after his team were held hostage at the Tripoli International Stadium, a similar experience to the Super Eagles last month.

