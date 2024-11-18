The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group D will be concluded today with two games on the final day

The Super Eagles will host Rwanda in Uyo, and Benin Republic have arrived in Tripoli to face Libya

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has hit out at CAF for scheduling a match in Libya after sanctions

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has expressed dissatisfaction with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of his team's match against Libya.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group D will be wrapped up today with matches at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo and the June 11 Stadium, Tripoli.

Benin Republic players pose for photos ahead of their 1-1 draw against Nigeria. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria have secured qualification for AFCON 2025 and will host Rwanda at home, while Benin Republic will battle Libya away, with either of the three teams still chasing qualification.

Gernot Rohr calls out CAF

Former Super Eagles boss Rohr called out CAF after his team arrived in Libya for their final game, claiming the country should have been barred from hosting games.

“I am surprised that Libya will still be allowed to play at home after what happened with the Super Eagles,” he said, as quoted by Score Nigeria.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage at Al Abraq International Airport with no basic amenities, forcing the cancellation of the match.

However, the German head coach is optimistic his team will clinch the final Group D ticket and join Nigeria in Morocco next year.

“We will qualify for the AFCON even if we have to play a very hot game against Libya today. A draw in Libya will be enough for us,” he added.

According to Libya Observer, the match is scheduled to be played in Tripoli, as opposed to Benghazi, where the botched match against Nigeria was scheduled.

The Libyan Football Federation has made the 45,000-capacity stadium free for fans to access and to have loud support behind the Mediterranean Knights.

Rohr subtly appeals to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Rohr subtly appealed to the Super Eagles for a favour ahead of their AFCON 2025 qualifiers Group D final match day games.

Benin Republic are unlikely to pick a safe win in Tripoli. Hence, the German head coach appealed to his former team not to lose to Rwanda in Uyo to help them progress.

Source: Legit.ng