Libya took a giant step towards qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

The Mediterranean Knights defeated the Amavubi of Rwanda 1-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali

They could still qualify for AFCON 2025 despite Nigeria’s draw vs Benin, though a win would've been better

Nigeria have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but the other members of Group D could still qualify, including Libya, who are bottom of the table.

The Super Eagles’ qualification was confirmed before their late kickoff against Benin Republic after Libya defeated Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Libya national team players before their 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in September. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The win also boosted the Mediterranean Knights’ chances of progressing to the tournament even with Nigeria's draw against Benin Republic, even though a win would have made it more accessible.

How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025

After CAF's judgement on the airport hostage saga, Libya needed to win their final two games and rely on Nigeria's results to qualify for the tournament.

As noted by Libyan News Agency, matchday five saw the Knights score a late winner through Fahad Al Mesmari to defeat Rwanda on their home turf, thus doing the first part of their difficult but not impossible task.

Their win might have helped them, but it served them into the hands of Nigerians, who could pick up zero points from their final group games, qualify and hurt the Libyans who held them hostage.

It was obvious in the gameplay of Nigerians against Benin Republic that the team was complacent due to not having anything to play for and managed a draw, thanks to Victor Osimhen’s goal.

A win would have put the North Africans in the driving seat when they face Benin in Benghazi next week, even though the chances remain open with a draw, it only makes it more difficult.

On the final matchday, Nigeria will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, and Libya will host Benin at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

The Libyans must beat Gernot Rohr’s side by at least four goals to be tied on seven points with the West Africans and stay ahead of them on head-to-head and goal difference.

However, their fate will be partially sealed by that result as the Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against the Amavubi otherwise, they will finish third, a point behind Rwanda.

The Super Eagles are unlikely to lose at home after head coach Augustine Eguavoen confirmed to NFF TV that his team wants to finish the qualifying campaign unbeaten.

How Libya helped Nigeria

Legit.ng reported on how Libya easily helped Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2025 despite their hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport last month.

The Mediterranean Knights have been involved in three actions, two of which indirectly contributed to the Super Eagles having an easy ride to the tournament in Morocco.

