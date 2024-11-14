The Republic of Benin hosted Nigeria in match round five of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

A first-half strike from defender, Mohammed Tijani, was enough to put the Cheetahs in the lead against the Super Eagles

However, the Nigerian team clawed their way to secure a draw with a fantastic goal from marquee striker, Victor Osimhen

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture between the Republic of Benin and Nigeria delivered on its promise of excitement, even with the Super Eagles already securing a spot in the Morocco tournament.

The match gained added intrigue following Libya’s narrow win over Rwanda, and the action intensified early on when defender, Mohamed Tijani, rose highest to meet a cross from Junior Olaitan, powering a header into the net.

Tijani's 16th-minute strike put the Cheetahs ahead and set the stage for a tense, evenly matched contest as both teams traded chances.

The Nigerian side appeared to have found their equaliser when full-back Bruno Onyeamechi delivered a superb cross to Victor Osimhen. Surprisingly, however, the in-form Galatasaray star missed from just nine yards out.

Osimhen's missed chance in the first half highlighted the Super Eagles' struggles early on. However, it wasn’t until the second half, following some tactical adjustments by coach, Augustine Eguavoen, that the Nigerian team truly found their attacking rhythm.

With a few changes to the system, Nigeria grew in strength and confidence, and it became a matter of when, not if, Osimhen would score.

The marquee striker rose to meet a cross from substitute Moses Simon, converting a brilliant header to level the score for the Super Eagles. The remainder of the match was cagey, with little to separate the two sides.

The draw saw the Super Eagles extend their points tally to 11, according to data from Fotmob. Meanwhile, Benin will have everything to play for when they face Libya in their final qualification fixture on November 18.

Ekong speaks on playing against Rohr

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong disclosed that Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr knows the Nigerian team well.

The Franco-German tactician was in charge of the Nigerian national football team between 2016 and 2021, where he mentored the likes of Ekong.

The Franco-German tactician led the Cheetahs of Benin against the Super Eagles in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

