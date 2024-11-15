Is Nigeria Making Way for Benin to Ensure Libya Does Not ‘Smell’ AFCON 2025?

Super Eagles of Nigeria are through to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals scheduled to be hosted by Morocco

Following Libya's win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Nigeria confirmed their place at next year's continental showpiece

Had the Super Eagles defeated Benin in Abidjan, Libya would have had a good chance of picking the second ticket

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have confirmed their place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Libya's 1-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali confirmed Nigeria's ticket at the continental showpiece.

In the other group game, Benin were brave against Nigeria at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Gernot Rohr's side ran riot from start to finish, but they failed to secure all three points, which would have guaranteed their place at next year's AFCON.

Mohamed Tijani struck in the 16th minute to put the Cheetahs ahead when his header went in between goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's legs.

However, Victor Osimhen grabbed the equaliser for the Super Eagles in the 81st minute as it ended 1-1.

Could Nigeria be paying Libya in their own coin?

Heading into the fixture, the Super Eagles were outright favourites to win, but the Benin Republic ran the show.

Statistics via Sporting News showed that Gernot Rohr's side had the upper hand over the Nigerians from start to finish.

In the first half, the Cheetahs had 10 attempts, with 2 on target, highlighting their dominance in the fixture.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles managed just one attempt in the first 45 minutes.

Victor Osimhen also missed a sitter in the 42nd minute after he was left unmarked just outside the six-yard area.

In the second half, the Super Eagles increased their pace upfront, registering four attempts and one on target.

Osimhen's goal means Benin just need a draw when they take on the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in Benghazi on Monday, November 18.

Libya's 3-point and 3 goals forfeiture to Nigeria in the botched Match Day 5 game could eventually haunt the Mediterranean Knights.

Recall that the Super Eagles were left stranded at the Al-Abraq Airport for more than 16 hours ahead of Match Day 4, before the Nigerian team abandoned the game, attracting CAF's sanctions for the North Africans.

Can Libya still qualify for AFCON 2025?

Had Nigeria defeated Benin, Libya would just need to defeat the Cheetahs on the final match day to confirm their place in Morocco 2025.

The Mediterranean Knights have 4 points from 4 matches with minus 4 goals, meaning they need to thrash Benin with at least 4 goals on Monday.

With 5 points, Rwanda head into the final day against Nigeria, setting their sights on victory in Uyo and hoping for results elsewhere.

Eguavoen recounts ordeal in Libya

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen reflected on the Libyan airport ordeal one month after it happened.

The Nigerian national team were in Libya to honour the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader second leg match, but things turned out otherwise.

Eguavoen, while addressing a press conference ahead of Group D matchday five encounter against Benin Republic, was asked about the team's ordeal in Libya, but he was diplomatic in his answers.

