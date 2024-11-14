3 Ways Libya Helped Nigeria to Easily Qualify for AFCON 2025 in Morocco
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco
- Nigeria's qualification was sealed after Libya beat Rwanda 1-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali
- The Libyans have played a crucial role in helping the Super Eagles have an easy qualification
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and have Libya to thank for making their qualification campaign an easy ride.
The Eagles face the Cheetahs of Benin later tonight and needed a point to qualify but will no longer need that after Libya beat Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium.
Nigeria will now need at least a point to be group winners, and with two games at hand against Benin Republic away and Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, there is plenty of opportunity for that.
Legit.ng looks at three ways Libya helped Nigeria qualify easily.
How Libya helped Nigeria
1. Nigeria's 1-0 win in Uyo
The last time the Super Eagles kicked a ball in the AFCON 2025 qualifier was their 1-0 victory over the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Nigeria won the match thanks to Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's late goal.
The win set the three-time African champions on the path to qualification and boosted the team's morale after the 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali on matchday two.
2. Forfeited match after airport saga
Nigeria aimed to make it two wins in the doubleheader against Libya, but the North Africans had other plans. The Super Eagles were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport for about 16 hours.
The Confederation of African Football canceled the match, conducted and an investigation which found Libya guilty. Nigeria were awarded three points and three goals and fined Libya USD 50,000.
3. Libya's win over Rwanda in Kigali
The Mediterranean Knights are fighting for a chance to be in Morocco next year and shocked the group when they defeated Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, a feat the Super Eagles could not achieve.
The win sealed Nigeria's qualification with 10 points, as it is no longer possible for Rwanda and Libya to finish ahead of the Super Eagles. The Eagles now need a point to finish as group winners.
How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025
Legit.ng analysed how Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict favouring the Super Eagles and leaving the North Africans on the brink of missing out.
Their path to the tournament in Morocco is not in their hands as they will need help from Nigeria, which they mistreated, making it nearly impossible to happen.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com