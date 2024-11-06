Kelechi Nwakali has struggled to establish himself since his transfer from Chaves to League One club Barnsley

The Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder has so far been relegated to the club's U21 setup following his transfer

A report recently surfaced detailing how the Super Eagles midfielder was sent off after punching an opponent

Kelechi Nwakali has largely been a frustrated figure in football, particularly since his departure from Arsenal.

The midfielder, who was part of the successful Nigerian team that clinched the U17 FIFA World Cup title, has seen his career become nothing short of nomadic.

The 26-year-old has struggled to settle at any club and has featured for five different teams over the last six seasons.

Kelechi Nwakali during the Liga Portugal Bwin match between GD Chaves and FC Porto at Estadio Manuel Branco Teixeira on April 4, 2024. Image: Pedro Loureiro.

Nwakali’s summer transfer to Barnsley appears to be disastrous. According to data from FotMob, he has only played a single minute for the League One club and was recently relegated to the club's U21 setup.

As things appear to have taken a sour turn in his career trajectory, a new report has surfaced detailing that the 26-year-old recently received a red card for punching an opponent.

Nwakali receives red card for punching opponent

According to a report from media outlet, OwnGoalNigeria, the former Arsenal midfielder was shown a red card after he punched an opponent during the clash between Barnsley U21 and Birmingham City academy.

The report states that Nwakali, who appeared visibly frustrated, struck an opponent in the 78th minute as his side trailed 1-2.

This act could see the midfielder face a violent conduct charge, which may increase his potential sanctions, alongside the additional three-game ban he is expected to serve for his actions.

Nwakali recently signed a deal with Barnsley until the summer of 2027, but given how his career trajectory with the club has unfolded, the chances of him fulfilling his contract are hanging by the thinnest of threads.

