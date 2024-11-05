Josh Maja has recently lamented the uncertainty surrounding his international future with the Nigerian team

The West Brom striker last featured for the Super Eagles in September 2019 under former manager Gernot Rohr

The pacy forward was previously eligible to represent the England national team before opting to don the green and white of Nigeria

Josh Maja may currently be enjoying one of the best phases of his club career, but the same cannot be said for his international career.

The 25-year-old, who chose to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles over England's Three Lions in 2019, has experienced a less-than-ideal international journey.

Specifically, the former Fulham star has not played for the Nigerian team since his brief cameo as a substitute for Victor Osimhen during the 2-2 draw against Ukraine.

This over five-year hiatus from the national team for a once-promising centre forward has drawn attention, and Maja himself has recently expressed disappointment over the trajectory of his international career.

Josh Maja speaks on his Super Eagles career

In an interview captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the West Brom forward expressed uncertainty about his future with the Nigerian national team.

Despite his recent form, he believes his chances of receiving a call-up from interim coach Augustine Eguavoen are still slim.

"I don't know if I'll get another chance. All I can do is continue performing well for my club, and who knows—another opportunity might arise. But for the game in November, I can't say whether I'll be included in the team or not," Maja stated.

While the likelihood of Maja being named in the Super Eagles squad for the November fixture remains uncertain, it’s worth noting that the 25-year-old has been in stellar form since the start of the new season with West Brom.

According to data from Fotmob, the striker has achieved an impressive nine goals involvement in 13 appearances for the English Championship side thus far.

Maja currently faces a similar situation to Hoffenheim defender, Kevin Akpogunma, who has continued to be excluded from the Super Eagles squad after switching his international allegiance from Germany to Nigeria.

Rohr names secret to Eguavoen’s success

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Rohr, has identified the secret to Eguavoen’s success with the Nigerian team.

The Franco-German tactician highlighted several factors, including Eguavoen’s long-standing involvement with the Super Eagles setup, as key to his impressive results.

Both countries are set to face off on November 14 in a crucial AFCON qualification fixture.

