Sadiq Umar has returned to the Super Eagles fold ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigeria take on Benin in Abidjan before hosting Rwanda in Uyo as they wrap up the qualifying campaign for the continental showpiece

Real Sociedad forward Umar had been left out of the squad due to a cruciate ankle injury he sustained in March

Super Eagles handler Augustine Eguavoen has reportedly invited 24 players for forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The final lap of the qualifying series returns on November 14, with Nigeria taking on Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The three-time African champions will then host Rwanda in the final match of the campaign four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

A report from local outlet Own Goal claims that the head coach has recalled Sadiq Umar to the national team.

The Real Sociedad striker had been left out of the squad since he had a knock shortly before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Reuters reports.

Umar, who suffered a cruciate ankle injury, has returned to full fitness and will replace the injured Chidera Ejuke.

The 27-year-old forward has featured in 8 matches in all competitions for his Spanish club this season.

The Super Eagles are at the top of the group with 10 points from four matches, and at least a draw from any of the two fixtures will confirm their ticket to Morocco in 2025.

Benin are second with 6 points, while Rwanda are in third position with 5.

After CAF's ruling that awarded Nigeria three points and three goals, Libya remain bottom with one point, leaving the North Africans with a slim chance of making it to the continental showpiece.

Benin suffers blow ahead of Nigeria's clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran Benin defender Cedric Hountondji has been ruled out of the clash with Nigeria due to a thigh injury.

The Angers defender is expected to be sidelined for an extended period and will definitely miss the clash against Nigeria.

The centre-back, known for his strength and reliability, sustained his injury before Benin’s last match against Rwanda in September and has yet to recover.

