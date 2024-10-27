Ahmed Musa is a notable name missing in Augustine Eguavoen's 35-man list for the CHAN 2025 qualifier against Ghana

The Super Eagles captain has been in incredible form for Kano Pillars since he returned to the NPFL this summer

The winner over the two legs will pick up a ticket to the tournament proper, billed to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named his 35-man squad for the 2025 African Nations Cup Championship qualification double header clash against Ghana.

Kano Pillars returnee Ahmed Musa is a notable name missing from the squad despite being eligible to play in the tournament.

The former CSKA Moscow winger has been in incredible form since rejoining his boyhood club, Pillars, this summer.

Among the invited players are Kano Pillars' forward Zikifilu Rabiu, Enugu Rangers' attacking midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye, and Remo Stars' wing-back Ismail Sadiq, Punch reports.

The first leg of the fixture is billed for the weekend of December 20-22, with the return leg a week later.

The winner on the aggregates over the two legs will pick up a ticket to the 8th edition of CHAN, exclusively reserved for footballers plying their trade in their country’s domestic league.

Soccernet reports that CHAN 2025 will be co-hosted by East African countries Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from February 1 to 28.

The Super Eagles camp is billed to open on Tuesday, October 29, as Wisdom Ndom of Akwa United, Savior Issac of Enugu Rangers and Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United are also invited.

Nigeria's 35-man squad for CHAN qualifier vs Ghana

Goalkeepers:

Ohisodumeya Osagie (Rivers United); Henry Ozomena (Enyimba FC); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United).

Defenders:

Wisdom Ndom (Akwa United), Stephen Mayo (Rivers United), Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United), Kabiru Mohammed (Kwara United), Yusuf Isa (Bayelsa United), Victor Collins (Nasarawa United), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers), Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars), Junior Nduka (Remo Stars), Abba Maigari (El Kanemi Warriors), and Abbas Usman (El Kanemi Warriors).

Midfielders:

Innocent Godwin (Abia Warriors), Eze Ekwutoziam (Enyimba FC), Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars), Tochukwu Michael (Remo Stars), Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers), Kazeem Ogunleye (Enugu Rangers), Aimufua Aisosa (Kwara United), Seth Mayi (Sunshine Stars), Stanley Oganbor (Lobi Stars), Ifeanyi Assurance (Lobi Stars), Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance), Musa Zayad (El-Kanemi Warriors), and Toyeeb Gidado (Ikorodu City).

Forwards:

Samuel Ayorinde (Shooting Stars), Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United), Abdul Sanusi (El-Kanemi Warriors), Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Abubakar Adamu (Plateau United), Rabiu Zikifilu (Kano Pillars), Temitope Vincent (Plateau United), and Michael Enaruma (Bendel Insurance).

Ahmed Musa bags appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was appointed the sports ambassador by the Kano State Government.

The 32-year-old took to social media to thank Governor Abba Yusuf for considering him for such a responsibility.

Musa recently returned to the local club Kano Pillars, where he has announced his presence with goals and assists in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

