Kwara state has been thrown into mourning as a prominent former lawmaker has reportedly passed away

Reports making the rounds on Thursday night, October 24, disclosed that Hon. Aliyu Ahman-Pategi, ex-Kwara Reps member died at age 59, before his 60th birthday on December 31, 2024

The deceased was a governorship aspirant under the APC in the build-up to the 2019 general elections in Kwara state

A former member representing Edu/ Patigi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from Kwara state, Hon. Aliyu Ahman- Pategi is dead.

Hon. Aliyu Ahman- Pategi confirmed dead on Thursday

The founder of Ahman-Pategi University, Pategi, in Kwara North died on Thursday, October 24, in Abuja.

The news of his demise has gone viral on social media spaces in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.

Ahman-Pategi, who would have turned 60 on December, 2024, served in the lower legislative chamber for 12 years.

He was also a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build up to the 2019 general elections in Kwara state.

Leadership confirmed the development in its publication on Thursday.

Nigerians react as Kwara lawmaker dies

Legit.ng compiled a few reaction from the Facebook page below:

Yakub Olatunji Sikiru Atunluse said:

"Hon. Baago rest in peace."

Peter David Pius wrote:

"He come resemble Femi Adeshina."

Uzogo Rita Ogor said:

"Rip."

