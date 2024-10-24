Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a possible transfer to Chelsea amid his impressive form with Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul outfit, has been immense since completing his loan move to the club

A Premier League icon has detailed the advantages that signing the combative centre-forward would add to Chelsea

Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a potential transfer to Chelsea as the January transfer window approaches.

The marquee centre forward, who saw his future in limbo over the summer, was linked with several clubs.

However, these transfer opportunities fell through due to several club’s unwillingness to meet Napoli’s valuation of the player.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at Rams Park Stadium on September 28, 2024.

Eventually, Osimhen opted for a loan move to Galatasaray after being ostracised from Napoli's first-team setup.

Nonetheless, with a strong start to his time at the Turkish club and Chelsea still searching for a striker, former Premier League defender, Glen Johnson, has urged the Blues to sign the Nigerian forward.

Johnson tells Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Speaking in an interview with BetFred, the former Chelsea defender discussed what signing Osimhen would mean for his old club.

The 40-year-old explained that signing the Nigerian forward would also increase competition for Nicolas Jackson, a player Johnson still has reservations about.

"I like Nicolas Jackson a lot, but as I’ve said before, I’m not sure he’s the type of forward who can deliver 15 to 20 goals a season. Osimhen going on loan to Galatasaray was crazy when you consider the interest in him during the summer.

"Given that he's available, I genuinely believe Chelsea need to get him. Signing Osimhen could push Jackson to improve, as he'd have to fight for his place. It would be madness if Chelsea didn’t try to sign Victor Osimhen."

According to a report by Punch Sports, Chelsea are still keen to make a bid for the £62 million-rated striker, and these rumours seem credible, especially after manager Enzo Maresca did little to dismiss his side’s interest in the forward.

While Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, Chelsea could well be preparing to make a move for the Nigerian striker.

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League icon, Florent Malouda, has urged Chelsea to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The former France international stated that the addition of Osimhen to Enzo Maresca’s outfit would make them immediate title challengers. Chelsea has so far not hidden their interest in the marquee Nigerian forward.

