Chelsea appears poised to sign a new centre-forward in the winter transfer window to bolster their Premier League title challenge

Enzo Maresca's side still seems to lack a deft, high-profile centre-forward in the mold of Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen

Former Liverpool defender, Glen Johnson, has identified a fitting striker the West London club should sign instead of Osimhen

All signs continue to point toward Chelsea making a move for a centre-forward in the January transfer window.

While the Premier League club has been loosely described as a complete team, they are still lacking a top-quality striker.

Throughout the summer, Chelsea was heavily linked with a potential move for Victor Osimhen, but securing the Nigerian forward has remained elusive

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

However, with the winter window approaching and Chelsea seemingly ready to reignite their pursuit, a former Liverpool defender has suggested an alternative striker the club should target instead of Osimhen.

Liverpool icon suggests striker to Chelsea

In an interview captured by Daily Post, former defender, Glen Johnson, urged Chelsea to sign Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez, during the January transfer window.

The retired fullback described the Argentine international as a "proper goalscorer."

“I’d love to see Chelsea make a move for Lautaro Martinez at Inter Milan,” Johnson said.

“He’s a proper goalscorer. I’m sure many clubs would love to sign him, not just Chelsea. He’s one of those players who doesn’t get the respect his talent deserves or the attention he warrants. If I could pick anyone for Chelsea to sign, it would be him.”

Martinez has proven to be a prolific forward over time, with more than 180 goal involvements in 291 appearances since joining Inter Milan in 2018, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

The 27-year-old seems firmly settled at the Italian Serie A club, making it clear that convincing him to move to Chelsea would be an arduous task.

However, given the unpredictable nature of football transfers, a move for the Argentine could still be on the cards for Chelsea.

