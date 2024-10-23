Galatasaray are poised to lock horns with Elfsborg in round three of their UEFA Europa League encounter

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the attack of the Yellow and Reds against the Swedish side

Elfsborg attacker Amber Zeneli has subtly hinted at his side's plan to curtail the threats of the marquee centre-forward

Victor Osimhen's immense start to life at Galatasaray has developed into a topical issue, and many club sides appear to be subtly developing strategies to stop the Nigerian.

The marquee forward, who recently joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, has continued to impress fans and opponents alike with his staggering form.

Osimhen, who recently scored a jaw-dropping overhead kick in Galatasaray's win against Antalyaspor, is expected to lead Okan Buruk's attack against Elfsborg.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce AS and Galatasaray SK at Ulker Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024. Image: Hollandse Hoogte.

However, ahead of the clash, Elfsborg attacker Arber Zeneli has hinted at ways his side plans to stop the Nigerian forward from scoring.

Elfsborg attacker speaks on Osimhen

Speaking to the media, as captured by Forza Cimbom, the 29-year-old was asked how his side plans to stop Osimhen.

Responding to the question, the winger chimed in:

"I also played against Lionel Messi, and it will probably be okay. Joking aside, he is a good player. But Sebastian [Holmen] will take care of him."

The Kosovo attacker’s comments add an intriguing layer to the upcoming match. They carry a hint of boastfulness, especially considering that Elfsborg has conceded seven goals in their last two outings, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

As the fixture approaches, it remains to be seen how it will unfold. However, Zeneli's words certainly heighten the intensity and anticipation surrounding the clash at Rams Park.

Liverpool icon tells Chelsea to snub Osimhen

Legit.ng in another story detailed reports that former Liverpool defender, Glen Johnson, has urged Chelsea to ignore signing Osimhen.

The former right-back, in a recent interview, identified another high-calibre striker that the Premier League outfit could pursue in the January window.

Johnson stressed that the addition of Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez, would serve Enzo Maresca’s side better than the Nigerian forward.

Chelsea have long been linked with the possibility of signing Osimhen and are largely expected to make a push for the forward in the January transfer window.

