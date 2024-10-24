Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Italian club Napoli last month

The striker chose the Turkish champions after Napoli botched his deadline-day move to Al-Ahli

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has praised the Nigerian, indirectly jabbing his parent club Napoli

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk's singing praises of Victor Osimhen is aiming a subtle dig at his parent club Napoli over the situations surrounding his departure.

Osimhen chose to join the Turkish champions on loan after Napoli botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, and he could not find an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen training with Napoli during his final days at the club.

Source: Getty Images

He has made a bright start in Istanbul, contributing three goals and five assists in six games, as noted by Transfermarkt. He has formed a feared strike pair with Mauro Icardi.

Okan Buruk aims dig at Napoli

Buruk has singled out some key attributes in Osimhen for praise, some of which his parent club Napoli made questionable comments about during his transfer saga.

The Italians presented him as a player difficult to handle, particularly during the time the club's TikTok account trolled him over a missed penalty, but Buruk has seen him differently.

“He is a very good professional. He loves Galatasaray very much,” he said, as quoted by Guardian NG, negating Napoli's view of the Nigerian international.

“He was happy when he arrived, and he remains the same now. He is a great figure in the locker room. Despite being just 25 years old, his speech and behaviour are very mature.”

“We got both a good person and a great football player… We are lucky in this sense, and we expect more magic from him,” he added.

His future has yet to be decided and could be on the move again as early as January with a reported break clause in his loan deal, which Napoli will be willing to trigger if they receive a £63 million offer.

De Laurentiis aims dig at Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis aims a dig at Osimhen over the manner in which he left the club before joining Galatasaray on loan.

The Super Eagles star decided he would not play for the club again after they reneged on the gentleman's agreement to let him leave last summer by botching moves.

