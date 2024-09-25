Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea's new decision on Victor Osimhen's transfer
- Victor Osimhen remains linked with a transfer to Chelsea despite recently completing a loan move to Galatasaray
- The Nigerian forward is expected to depart Italian Serie A outfit Napoli on a permanent basis in the summer of 2025
- Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has provided an update on the possibility of the Premier League outfit signing Osimhen
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Victor Osimhen may have recently finalised his transfer to Galatasaray, but discussions about his future this summer continue to dominate the headlines.
The Nigerian forward, who was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga, ultimately opted for a loan move to the Turkish club after negotiations with other teams fell through.
As the winter transfer window approaches, speculation about Osimhen potentially leaving Galatasaray in January is beginning to circulate.
According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea has engaged in renewed discussions with Osimhen's representatives regarding a potential move to the club in 2025.
Amid these ongoing reports, Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has provided an update on the likelihood of signing the Nigerian forward.
Maresca speaks on Osimhen’s signing
Speaking to the media, as reported by Football London, following his team’s emphatic victory over English League Two side, Barrow, the 44-year-old did not rule out the possibility of his side completing a deal for the forward.
However, Maresca emphasised that any such deal would only be pursued if deemed necessary.
"We are less than a month away from the transfer window closing, and the rumours linking Chelsea with Osimhen are already starting again.
"The fact that they failed to secure him in the summer suggests complications surrounding a deal. A year in Turkey may help him understand that the Premier League is different, but it's difficult to see how a deal can be structured.
"However, if the Blues still need a centre-forward next summer, who would say no?"
On the other hand, Osimhen appears to be enjoying life in Turkey, having recorded two assists in his first two outings for his new side, including a crucial assist against Fenerbahçe in the intercontinental derby.
Osimhen earns special recognition
Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigerian forward, Osimhen, has earned special recognition at the Turkish club Galatasaray. The 25-year-old only recently joined the Turkish outfit following a long, fraught exit from Napoli.
Osimhen has adapted well to the demands of the Istanbul club, recording two assists in as many games for the Yellow and Reds.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.