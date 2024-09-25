Victor Osimhen remains linked with a transfer to Chelsea despite recently completing a loan move to Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward is expected to depart Italian Serie A outfit Napoli on a permanent basis in the summer of 2025

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has provided an update on the possibility of the Premier League outfit signing Osimhen

Victor Osimhen may have recently finalised his transfer to Galatasaray, but discussions about his future this summer continue to dominate the headlines.

The Nigerian forward, who was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga, ultimately opted for a loan move to the Turkish club after negotiations with other teams fell through.

As the winter transfer window approaches, speculation about Osimhen potentially leaving Galatasaray in January is beginning to circulate.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Ulker Stadium on September 21, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea has engaged in renewed discussions with Osimhen's representatives regarding a potential move to the club in 2025.

Amid these ongoing reports, Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has provided an update on the likelihood of signing the Nigerian forward.

Maresca speaks on Osimhen’s signing

Speaking to the media, as reported by Football London, following his team’s emphatic victory over English League Two side, Barrow, the 44-year-old did not rule out the possibility of his side completing a deal for the forward.

However, Maresca emphasised that any such deal would only be pursued if deemed necessary.

"We are less than a month away from the transfer window closing, and the rumours linking Chelsea with Osimhen are already starting again.

"The fact that they failed to secure him in the summer suggests complications surrounding a deal. A year in Turkey may help him understand that the Premier League is different, but it's difficult to see how a deal can be structured.

"However, if the Blues still need a centre-forward next summer, who would say no?"

On the other hand, Osimhen appears to be enjoying life in Turkey, having recorded two assists in his first two outings for his new side, including a crucial assist against Fenerbahçe in the intercontinental derby.

Osimhen earns special recognition

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigerian forward, Osimhen, has earned special recognition at the Turkish club Galatasaray. The 25-year-old only recently joined the Turkish outfit following a long, fraught exit from Napoli.

Osimhen has adapted well to the demands of the Istanbul club, recording two assists in as many games for the Yellow and Reds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng