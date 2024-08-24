Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is keenly linked with a transfer away from the Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli

The combative attacker is widely touted to join Chelsea, especially in the aftermath of Romelu Lukaku’s exit

However, a reason why the marquee forward may not join the English Premier League side has recently surfaced

Speculations over what club Victor Osimhen will join as the summer window nears its end rages on.

The Nigerian forward, who has been clear on his intent to depart the Italian Serie A outfit, has been linked with several clubs across Europe.

However, amid the flurry of clubs Osimhen appears linked with, a move to Chelsea seems the likeliest of options.

Victor Osimhen shows his disappointment after the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 28, 2024.

The transfer to the Premier League outfit becomes more plausible, considering the club’s agreement on a transfer for Romelu Lukaku to Napoli.

However, amid this trail of endless transfer possibilities, a reason why the 25-year-old may not complete a transfer to Chelsea has surfaced.

Reason Osimhen may not join Chelsea

Nigerian journalist, Suleiman Adebayo, commonly known as Pooja, has indicated that Osimhen may not join Chelsea unless the terms of their offer change.

"Chelsea's proposal was for a loan deal with an option to buy, which doesn't align with Osimhen's or Napoli's preferences.

He's not moving to Chelsea on a loan; only a permanent deal will be considered," Pooja shared in an interview with Sportsboom.com.

Pooja further explained that even if Chelsea were to cover Osimhen's salary during a loan spell, heavy taxation would lead to a significant reduction in his earnings.

With Chelsea seemingly out of the picture, Arsenal, PSG, and Saudi Arabian clubs have emerged as the most viable options for the Nigerian striker.

"The alternatives are Saudi Arabia, Arsenal, or PSG, but it must be a permanent deal," Pooja confirmed, adding that a move to one of these destinations is likely before the transfer deadline on August 31.

"I can assure you that he'll move before August 31 because he's not playing for Napoli anymore," Pooja concluded.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, Osimhen has contributed to over 85 goals during his four-year stint with Napoli.

Premier League coach rejects Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, has ruled out the transfer of Osimhen.

The Spanish tactician expressed his delight with his current group of centre forwards.

