The summer transfer window deadline is approaching, with clubs jostling to complete crucial deals

Forward Victor Osimhen has been the hottest topic of the summer as he seeks to leave Napoli

Attacker Ademola Lookman’s expected exit from Atalanta gained momentum in the last three days

The summer transfer window of the 2024/25 European leagues is expected to be shut in the next two weeks, with clubs jostling to improve their squads before the deadline.

Nigerian footballers have been securing moves to top European clubs, while some have transferred to the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

Ademola Lookman may have played his last game for Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

Some more are still expected to leave their current clubs and join new clubs, including the two hottest ones, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Nigerians expected to join new clubs

1. Victor Osimhen

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has been in the rumour mill since the summer of 2023. Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have expressed active interest this summer. As noted by Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club hopes to close the deal in the final days of the window.

2. Ademola Lookman

There were rumours that Lookman would leave the Gewiss Stadium after the end of last season, but nothing concrete has developed until the past two days. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG have contacted his representatives over a move. He is out of the squad to face Lecce tonight.

3. Sadiq Umar

Umar could leave Real Sociedad this summer after failing to settle at the club since his move from Almeria in 2022. An injury in his third game hampered him and he has struggled to regain himself. Spanish side Getafe holds concrete interest in the striker.

4. Frank Onyeka

Onyeka has fallen the pecking order in Brentford’s midfield under Thomas Frank and could leave the club before the transfer window shuts. As noted by Spanish media Gironi, Champions League team Girona are interested in his services.

Chelsea fans clamour for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea fans asked for Victor Osimhen to be signed after opening day's Premier League defeat to English champions Manchester City.

Nicolas Jackson picked up where he left off last season by missing chances, which infuriated the fans and led them to calls for the Nigerian to be signed immediately.

