Victor Osimhen: Journalist Gives New Reason Chelsea Are Stalling on Signing Napoli Striker
- Chelsea have been in negotiations with Napoli, exploring various options for Victor Osimhen
- The Blues are unwilling to pay his £113 million release clause, while the Italians don't want less
- The Athletic's David Ornstein has disclosed another reason the Londoners are stalling in pursuit
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Chelsea have been in active negotiations with Napoli, exploring various options to sign Victor Osimhen, yet a deal has yet to materialise due to a reason on the Blues’ part.
Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli, and as the window draws to the end, his options have become limited, with Chelsea the only European club left in pursuit of the Nigerian.
The biggest obstacle in the deal has been the £113 million release clause inserted into the contract he signed in 2023, a figure that has scared off most interested clubs.
According to L'Equipe via PSG talk, Paris Saint-Germain, which were in discussions early in the window, walked away after failing to reach an agreement with Napoli.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Chelsea careful about Osimhen deal
The proposals from Chelsea were a swap deal involving Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku, whom Napoli want, or a loan deal with an option to buy for the Super Eagles forward.
Both offers were not appealing to the club and player, as both were unwilling to accept any deal without a mandatory clause because it could mean he would be back in Italy next summer.
British journalist David Ornstein, speaking on the Overlap Podcast, explained why Chelsea, aside from the known reasons for fees and terms, have not gone in for Osimhen.
He claimed the club are at the beginning of their project with Nicolas Jackson as striker and that they would not like to stall his development after a positive first season.
PSG withdraw from Osimhen race
Legit.ng reported that PSG have withdrawn from the race to sign Osimhen despite initially having a personal terms agreement with the former Lille striker in July.
The Parisians cooled interest weeks ago over Napoli’s insistence on getting a full fee, and despite the injury to Portuguese attacker Goncalo Ramos, they will not be returning to the table.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com