The Nigeria Football Federation appears poised to announce a new manager for the Super Eagles

Swirling reports have detailed that the federation is set to appoint veteran manager Janne Andersson as coach of the national team

Reports courtesy of key members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) hierarchy have continued to hint that the next Super Eagles coach will be Janne Andersson.

The 61-year-old is reported to have agreed terms with the federation's hierarchy and is set to take over the Super Eagles coaching role, which was made vacant by Finidi George's departure.

Jan Andersson looks on during a training session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park on June 28, 2021 in Glasgow. Image: Jan Kruger.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the veteran tactician, who boasts a wealth of experience managing national teams, is expected to pen a one-year contract, with an offer for further extension based on his performance.

However, with almost everything confirmed regarding the NFF's appointment of Coach Andersson for the Super Eagles, Legit.ng explores the reason why the 61-year-old could be the ideal manager to achieve success with the Nigerian team.

Why Andersson is the perfect manager for Nigeria

Experience with team organisation

The 61-year-old coach boasts an exceptional team organisation spirit, a quality that the current Nigerian squad desperately needs.

During Finidi George's brief tenure and the latter stages of Peseiro's long spell, player-manager clashes were frequent. One notable incident was Victor Osimhen's social media outburst against Finidi.

With a seasoned veteran like Andersson at the helm, fans and stakeholders can anticipate a harmonious relationship and an overall positive experience between the players and the management staff.

Extensive experience with national team coaching

With nearly eight years at the helm of the Swedish national team, Coach Andersson holds the distinction of being one of the longest-serving managers in national team history.

The 61-year-old brings extensive international experience, which is highlighted by his standout performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Under his guidance, The Yellow and Blue achieved a historic quarter-final finish, a milestone which is only bested by the second-place finish achieved in 1958 and the third-place finish in 1994.

Andersson's long tenure with the national team is also supported by impressive statistics. According to data courtesy of Fotmob, he boasts a notable 52% win percentage, with a record of 48 wins, 15 draws, and 31 losses during his time in charge.

High attacking football

While some view the veteran manager as typically pragmatic in his approach, the statistics tell a different story.

In over 90 games with the national team, Andersson oversaw his side scoring more than 150 goals. Given the relatively modest attacking talent at his disposal, this achievement is particularly impressive.

With the Nigerian team, Andersson will have the opportunity to work with some of the best attackers in world football, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Boniface.

Though he may be considered an old-school manager, his preference for the 4-4-2 system could allow Nigeria's dynamic attackers to thrive under his guidance.

Dennerby backs Andersson to succeed

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby, has backed Andersson to succeed as the coach of the Nigerian team.

The 65-year-old stressed that the appointment of his compatriot could help Nigeria get their FIFA World Cup qualification campaign back on track.

