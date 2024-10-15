6 Key Points From NFF’s Official Statement As Super Eagles Return After Hostage in Libya
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria returned to the country safely yesterday evening after hostage in Libya
- Libyan authorities left the team stranded at the Al Abraq International Airport for about 16 hours
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have launched an investigation into the incident
The Super Eagles of Nigeria returned to the country safely yesterday evening after a 16-hour ordeal at the Al Abraq International Airport in Libya.
The team was held hostage at the airport by Libyan authorities, having initially dangerously redirected their flight to an airport 150 miles away from the planned destination.
NFF released a 20-point statement detailing the team's experience in 20 hours from their arrival in Libya to their departure after a torrid experience in the country.
Legit.ng analyses the six key points in the NFF's official report.
Six key points from NFF’s statement
1. Last-minute flight diversion
The Nigerian team’s flight was redirected from Benghazi to the poorly equipped Al-Abraq Airport with an order from the highest authority, despite having valid landing permissions, causing significant delays and confusion.
2. Lack of ground support
As against custom, no Libyan Football Federation representatives were present to welcome the Nigerian delegation or assist with transportation logistics, leaving the team stranded overnight.
3. Hostility towards staff and players
The Libyan authorities displayed hostility and disrespect towards officials and players, with the security on the ground ignoring all requests, which led to ill health for some of the players.
4. Libya acted in retaliation
The incident at Al Abraq International Airport was retaliation for miscommunication and misunderstanding with the Mediterranean Knights in Nigeria last week, despite NFF ensuring it did not happen. An incident indirectly corroborated in Libya FA’s statement.
5. The decision to abandon the match
The Super Eagles stars suffered from fatigue, hunger, and dehydration due to the prolonged delays, with some falling ill physically and mentally, leading to the team's decision to abandon the match.
6. Official petition to CAF
The NFF, through its former president Amaju Pinnick, reported the situation to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), seeking the next line of action for the abandoned match and a punishment for the Libyan FA.
Libya FF threatens legal action
Legit.ng reported that Libya FA threatened legal action against the Nigerian Football Federation after they failed to play the scheduled AFCON 2025 qualifier match.
The statement hinted that the Libyans acted in retaliation for their experience in Nigeria last week, refusing to take responsibility but blaming the Nigerian authorities.
