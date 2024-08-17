The Nigeria Football Federation appears to have settled on a suitable tactician for the Super Eagles

Technical adviser of the team, Augustine Eguaveon, has hinted that the coaching saga will be wrapped up soon

A report detailing that the NFF is set to appoint a surprise coaching candidate for the national team has emerged

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly concluded its search for a new manager for the Super Eagles, with an official announcement expected soon.

The senior men’s national football team has been without a permanent manager since Finidi George’s unexpected departure following a disappointing defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series against the Republic of Benin.

During the extensive search that followed Finidi's exit, numerous foreign tacticians were rumoured to be candidates for the position.

Nigeria's players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

However, according to a recently surfaced report courtesy of OwnGoalNigeria, the team's technical adviser, Augustine Eguavoen, hinted that the search for a new manager is complete, and an announcement is imminent.

Nonetheless, as different reactions continue to greet the technical adviser's comments, another surfacing report has hinted that the NFF is poised to appoint a surprise candidate for the role.

NFF to appoint surprise candidate for Super Eagles role?

According to a report by Score Nigeria, the NFF recently held a closed-door meeting with members of the technical committee and agreed on a surprise candidate for the coaching role.

The report details that the chosen candidate is not one of the four foreign coaches who were heavily linked with the Super Eagles' job.

The report concludes by highlighting that several factors, including experience and remuneration, influenced the decision made by the federation.

It’s worth noting that throughout the summer, names like Hervé Renard, Eric Chelle, and Tom Saintfiet were all rumoured to be in contention for the Super Eagles coaching role.

Whoever is appointed will be tasked with leading the team to victory in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

NFF compiles Super Eagles squad list

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has compiled a squad list for the upcoming international window.

The shortlist is said to include veteran defender Leon Balogun and Cardiff City fullback Jamilu Collins, among others. Nigeria remains without a permanent coach following the departure of Finidi.

