Eric Chelle has been announced as the new Super Eagles coach as he takes charge of the Nigerian national team

The plum job comes with so much pressure and uncertainty amid reports of possible kickbacks and imposition of players

Chelle has been tasked to ensure that the Super Eagles pick a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but some factors could see him fail

The appointment of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach has been met with mixed reactions from football stakeholders, including ex-internationals, local coaches and fans.

Chelle, who led the Eagles of Mali to the quarterfinal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, will now manage the Nigerian national team.

His appointment is with immediate effect, and the 47-year-old has been tasked with securing Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Below are 6 factors that could lead to Eric Chelle's failure as Nigeria's coach

1. Kickbacks

Although the Nigeria Football Federation has yet to make public the financial details of Eric Chelle's contract, there are concerns that some unknown persons will demand kickbacks from the tactician.

In 2023, a report on BSN Sports claimed that the then-Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro paid $20,000 as a kickback every month from his salary.

Chelle must not succumb to such an idea, otherwise he is headed for failure as the Super Eagles head coach.

2. Imposition of players

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick disclosed that Ahmed Musa used his 'slot' to make the squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Pinnick admitted that the then-head coach, Gernot Rohr, was on the verge of dropping the winger, but he made a case for him.

This suggests that authorities might want to influence team selection, an idea Chelle must not accept.

3. Media and fans pressure

Nigerians are very passionate about football; victory is the only language they understand when it comes to the national team.

A lot of pressure from both the media and fans could overwhelm any manager.

4. Unpaid or Delayed Salary

Only recently, reports surfaced that the NFF secured a sponsor to cover the salary of the new Super Eagles coach.

Unpaid and delayed wages for national team players and coaches have been a perennial problem due to the NFF’s financial struggles.

This could prevent Chelle from succeeding as the Super Eagles head coach.

5. Indiscipline from players

There had been reports of discipline in the Super Eagles camp, with different factions even existing within the squad.

Players have also reportedly disrespected coaches or even their colleagues, an act which Eric Chelle must guard against.

Recall that Finidi George and Victor Osimhen had it rough before the former Enyimba manager resigned from his position as the Super Eagles coach, ESPN reports.

6. Injury to key players

No coach will succeed without the key players in the team. Some players are described as the backbone of the team, and not just because of their impact on the pitch, but because their experience is highly needed.

Recall that Ahmed Musa did not get a single minute at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, but Jose Peseiro described him as a crucial player in the team.

The new Super Eagles player will hope to have all his key players available for matches.

Chris Green sounds Chelle message to NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that former NFF scribe Christopher Green has told the football federation to provide the new manager with the right environment to succeed.

Green welcomed the appointment of the tactician, but stated that he hopes Nigeria will pick the World Cup ticket.

The tactician, who was born in Ivory Coast, will be accompanied by three of his trusted assistants

