The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a permanent manager ahead of the 2025 AFCON qualification series

The Nigeria Football Federation are actively on the lookout to appoint a suitable coach for the men's national team

A report detailing the NFF have released a provisional team list for the Super Eagles ahead of the qualifiers has surfaced

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a head coach as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures approach.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are diligently searching for a suitable manager for the men's national team.

While several foreign candidates are rumoured to be in contention for the position left vacant by Finidi George's departure, the federation has yet to finalise a choice.

Nigeria's players pose for a photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers fixture against the Republic of Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

However, with the qualification series for the tournament approaching rapidly, a report has emerged detailing that the federation has compiled a squad list of players who are expected to feature in the upcoming fixtures.

NFF release Super Eagles squad list

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the Football Federation has assembled a 35-player squad for the upcoming qualification fixtures.

The list reportedly includes Rangers defender, Leon Balogun, who last played for the Super Eagles in 2022, Chidera Ejuke, who recently transferred to La Liga outfit, Sevilla, and Jamilu Collins, who has made a return to the national team under former manager, Finidi.

Additionally, Score Nigeria reports that, given the imminent timeline of the upcoming games, the NFF is considering appointing an interim coach for the Super Eagles. Negotiations with potential candidates for the permanent coaching position are still ongoing.

Nigeria will begin their AFCON qualification campaign with a home fixture against the Republic of Benin on September 7 before travelling to Kigali to face Rwanda on September 10.

Interim coach shortlist surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has compiled a shortlist of interim coaches to lead the Super Eagles during the upcoming international window.

The shortlist includes several indigenous managers who have previously served with the senior national team.

The Super Eagles aim to start their AFCON qualification campaign on a positive note, especially given their precarious position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

