A player who starred for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and plays in the French Ligue 1 has become the first to react to the news of Eric Chelle's appointment as the new Super Eagles head coach.

NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen has served as the interim head coach for the Nigerian national team since September 2024 after Finidi George resigned and Bruno Labbadia's announced appointment failed.

Eric Chelle addressing a press conference during AFCON 2033 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Eguavoen led the team through the 2925 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, finishing top of the group, which has Libya, Rwanda, and West African neighbours, the Benin Republic.

Late on the evening of January 7, 2025, the Nigerian Football Federation announced on social media that Malian manager Eric Chelle will lead the team henceforth.

Moses Simon reacts to Chelle's appointment

The appointment received widespread criticism from Nigerian football fans who had hoped for a better manager after a long wait to have a permanent lead.

However, Super Eagles star Moses Simon appeared not to have any issue with the appointment and became the first player in the team to welcome the new manager.

“Welcome to Nigeria,” he wrote on his official X account.

A fan in the comments section reminded the Nantes star how important it is that the Super Eagles secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket, with the qualifier set to resume in March 2025.

Nigeria are in a bad place in the qualifiers, having won none of their opening four games and sitting fifth in the group, which has Benin Republic, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Rwanda.

Even though the chances are slim, Chelle could lose the support he never had if the country misses out on two consecutive FIFA World Cups, having missed the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Simon has been an integral member of the Nigerian national team since his debut in 2015 and has racked up over 70 appearances and featured at three AFCONs.

Nigerians react to Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng reported Nigerians’ reaction to Chelle's appointment after the Nigerian Football Federation confirmed the news on social media on January 7, 2025.

Agitated fans were quizzed on what their fear about the appointment is, and their responses are inclined towards his lack of experience and falling short of expectations.

Chris Green sounds NFF over Chelle

Legit.ng also reported that former NFF official Barrister Chris Green named what Chelle needs to succeed in charge of the three-time African champions.

Green noted that the 47-year-old Ivorian manager needs to be given the right environment to succeed and effectively utilise the array of talents in the national team.

