The international future of Timothy Iroegbunam is one set to stir up significant conversations in the near future

The versatile midfielder recently completed a transfer from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa to Mersey side outfit, Everton

A report detailing that the former Queens Park Rangers star is keen on representing Nigeria has recently surfaced

Timothy Iroegbunam's international future is poised to become a hot topic in the near future.

The dynamic midfielder, who made a notable debut in the Premier League with Aston Villa during the 2023/24 season, has recently signed a four-year contract with Everton for a fee of approximately €11 million.

Everton's Tim Iroegbunam on the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Goodison Park on August 10, 2024. Image: Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Though Iroegbunam has represented England at various youth levels, he is of Nigerian heritage, having been born to Nigerian parents in England.

At just 21, the central midfielder is yet to earn a cap for either England's or Nigeria's senior national teams.

However, as he gears up for a promising season with Sean Dyche's Everton, it appears he has made a significant decision regarding his international career.

According to a report courtesy of OwnGoalNigeria, Iroegbunam is leaning towards representing Nigeria rather than England.

Is Tim Iroegbunam interested in representing Nigeria?

According to the report, representatives of Iroegbunam have suggested that the midfielder is inclined to represent Nigeria rather than the English senior national team.

The report notes that despite his involvement with England's youth setups, Iroegbunam remains closely connected to his Nigerian heritage.

It concludes by indicating that the combative midfielder would eagerly accept a call-up from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the future.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, Iroegbunam won more aerial duels than 92% of the players in the Premier League through the 2023/24 season.

The 21-year-old also recorded 77% more defensive actions than the players in the league through the previous campaign.

