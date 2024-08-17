The Nigeria Football Federation is keen on restoring the Super Eagles to a formidable force in African football

A report details that as many as four players are currently being scouted ahead of the upcoming international window

Legit.ng shines the spotlight on the players on this list, which the Football Federation is eager to scout

The Super Eagles might not only be getting a new head coach, but the team could also see some fresh faces, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) considering potential new additions.

The coaching situation of the Nigerian team has dominated headlines, especially following Finidi George’s departure.

However, it seems the NFF has been quietly working behind the scenes to ensure that the incoming coach has a strong squad to build upon.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria squad appears poised to welcome some new additions ahead of the upcoming international window. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

A recent report by OwnGoalNigeria has detailed that the federation's technical team has compiled a list of potential players who could be invited by the new manager in the near future to strengthen the squad.

In light of this, Legit.ng highlights the players reportedly on the NFF's scouting list.

New players who could be invited to the Super Eagles

George Ilenikhena

The young forward is reportedly on the NFF technical team's scouting list. The 18-year-old, who holds dual nationality, is eligible to play for both Nigeria and France.

Ilenikhena could offer immense value to the Nigerian team, particularly with his impressive performance last season for Belgian outfit, Royal Antwerp, where he netted 14 goals in his debut campaign, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Timothy Iroegbunam

The young midfielder is another who could be donning the green and white of the Nigerian team in the near future.

The 21-year-old, since bursting onto the scene with Aston Villa, has completed a transfer and is now a mainstay in the heart of Everton’s midfield.

Iroegbunam has so far featured in the youth ranks of the English national team at the international level.

Elijah Adebayo

The Luton Town forward is also included on the list of players who could be set to feature for Nigeria.

The 26-year-old has plied his footballing trade across several divisions in the English football pyramid; however, he is yet to feature for either the English national team or Nigeria.

The combative striker admitted in 2023 that he would relish the opportunity to represent Nigeria in an interview with The Times.

Uche Chrisantus

The versatile Getafe attacker is another player who appears poised to represent the Nigerian team in the future.

The Spanish La Liga whizkid announced his arrival in style, scoring a brilliant header on the opening day of the season to ensure Pepe Bordalás’ Getafe left the Estadio San Mamés with a point that night.

NFF compiles Super Eagles squad list

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has compiled a squad list for the upcoming international window.

The shortlist is said to include veteran defender Leon Balogun and Cardiff City fullback Jamilu Collins, among others. Nigeria remains without a permanent coach following the departure of Finidi.

Source: Legit.ng